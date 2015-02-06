Today in Tabs: The Dread Pirate Ulbricht

Today we have a special report from Today in Tabs’s Senior Legal correspondent Sarah Jeong . Sarah is a noted Harvard Law graduate but (she tells me) not-yet-lawyer who also writes the shockingly good copyright law and supernatural events newsletter Five Uncanny Articles , along with some dude. Sarah has been covering the just-completed Silk Road trial for Forbes, and apparently cannot stop writing about it even though it’s over. I have received troubling reports that she’s still sitting in the courtroom today, alone, scribbling pretend notes on an imaginary legal pad. All of us here at Tabs wish her a speedy recovery.

Silk Road was a massive anonymous online marketplace where you could buy any drug you wanted as long as you had bitcoins. Its alleged operator, Ross Ulbricht, is an adorable libertarian man-child who may or may not have been catfished into hiring fake hitmen from the Hells Angels. Ulbricht was found guilty on Wednesday on all seven counts in his Manhattan trial, so that’s the only time this post will contain the word “alleged.” (That one doesn’t count, it’s in quotes.)



Reporter/cartoonist Susie Cagle and I covered the trial for Forbes, and obviously our work was awesome and great and full of drawings of moments that would have otherwise gone entirely uncaptured. (Ed: Yes.)

Today we heard from the DHS agent who infiltrated Silk Road as a forum moderator. http://t.co/euOfXxF2AJ pic.twitter.com/2uVy6JuBBl — Susie Cagle (@susie_c) January 15, 2015

The trial lasted about four weeks; four weeks in which tech journalists (some of whom, like us, had flown in from California) had their smartphones forcibly ripped from their tweeting fingers by court security. Four weeks crammed into an unfamiliar environment full of unfamiliar creatures called “print journalists.” Who even knew those still existed?

Silk Road was a revolution, a societal disruption, an existential threat to the war on drugs, and a natural consequence of lazy millennials wanting Seamless for their drug habits. But most importantly, Silk Road was a media phenomenon created by the media, brought low by the media, and ruthlessly cannibalized by the media. In 2011, Adrian Chen‘s Gawker article turned Silk Road into a global sensation and also the subject of Senator Chuck Schumer‘s ire. The write-up also got mentioned in the Dread Pirate Roberts’s diary, in an entry that made it into trial exhibits. Yes, Ross Ulbricht went by the handle “Dread Pirate Roberts.” Yes, he kept a diary, with notes on his criminal conspiracy. No, it wasn’t named mycrimes_UPDATED.txt, but the jury managed to find him guilty anyways.



Also mentioned at trial was Andy Greenberg‘s (then at Forbes, now at Wired) 2013 interview of DPR, which not only made it into Diary_Of_A_Super_Guilty_Kingpin.docx but also into a Department of Homeland Security agent‘s affidavit swearing he had probable cause to believe that the CEO of a bitcoin company was the real Dread Pirate Roberts. Because reasons. One reason was apparently that the DPR in Greenberg’s interview sounded kind of like Mark Karpeles of Mt. Gox. This actually turned into a humongous objection-fest at trial (in legal jargon it’s known as habeas argumentus giganticus). Eventually a federal judge ruled that Andy Greenberg was irrelevant and could not be admitted into evidence. Harsh, imho. (Ed: Dang.)

But it wasn’t just the judge throwing shade on the tech press. “Ha ha, maybe it wouldn’t have been hearsay if it weren’t Internet journalism!” was something we actually overheard print journalists say. (“But… it did appear in print?” said Andy Greenberg sadly). The same print journalists went on to publish an article about Silk Road with a factually incorrect hed. There were never any emoji at issue in the trial. Go ahead, check. Transcripts are here. Does Margaret Sullivan read Tabs? (Ed: No.)