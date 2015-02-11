Ask The Experts: I’m Underpaid And Underappreciated

Speaking up for yourself at work can be nerve racking, and when your boss agrees that you deserve a raise it certainly feels like a win. But what if the raise isn’t what you expected and you still feel undervalued? Can you still fix the situation or is it time to move on. Leadership coach Lolly Daskal answers.

I’ve been at my job as a production designer for almost a year, and in that time I’ve gone above and beyond the expectations for the position. When I asked for a raise, I did my research and found that the average salary for my position in the same industry in the same city is nearly double what I was making. I explained this to my boss, along with how much I’ve accomplished, and she agreed. She pushed for my raise and got me a 9% raise instead of the company’s standard 5%. I’m very grateful, but it’s still disappointing, and I’m still feel like I’m underpaid and underappreciated. When my boss told me about the raise, I thanked her, not realizing that it wasn’t really significant enough. Is there anyway I can bring it up now? Thanks, C.



Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her @LollyDaskal.

Dear C,

Here we have two different (although obviously related) issues: One, that you did your homework and you asked for what you wanted, but you didn’t get all of what you wanted and you are feeling unappreciated. Two, that you are underpaid.

So first, let’s discuss being underpaid. If you want more money, here are two options:

Look for a new job. See what’s out there; look for an opportunity that comes with more money. (Although remember, you might find a job that pays you the money you want but might not be a good fit in other areas. You also have to take into account how retirement and health benefits are structured.) Do the homework and look at other options. Going somewhere new will not always take care of feeling appreciated, but it may get you the money you are seeking.

Stay where you are at and be very clear about what you want. Let your boss know exactly the amount of money you are seeking to make–and not a penny less–and see what she says. You can offer to accept incremental increases until your salary is in line. But, again, getting the money you deserve may not help you feel more appreciated.

When it comes to appreciation, here are some thoughts: