4 Steps To Bring Your Big Ideas To Life

In today’s technologically advanced world–a world in which we more readily rush to purchase the latest upgrade at the drop of a product announcement–it’s awe inspiring to remember the innovators of our digital habits first began with a mere idea. But for business leaders, it’s important to recognize that invention isn’t born through one person alone.

There’s a myth around creative thinking that “light bulb moments” come from individual genius. That cultural and intellectual myth needs to be debunked. Good ideas are a result of process–the organization, collaboration, external influences, intuition, and commitment from people who are dedicated to solving a problem.

The lifecycle of an idea has four steps, which will lead any team to new ways of thinking:

Establishing a process helps teams focus on collective efforts and identify goals. According to The Aberdeen Group, which surveyed organizations with $10 million to $5 billion in annual revenue, most top-performing businesses have set processes that capture the knowledge shared through collaboration. They also have processes that facilitate collaboration for new product and service innovations throughout the entire development life cycle.

The same report found best-in-class organizations are 74% more likely to have implemented advanced collaboration tools and 75% more likely to have a platform that enables users to capture and disseminate content across the organization.

Advertising executive Alex Osborn, who developed the basic tenants of creative problem solving, popularized the term “brainstorming.” According to Osborn, there are four guidelines to building collaborative ideas:

Criticism must be ruled out until a later point. During initial conversations there should be a commitment to no judgment, since the purpose of this group thinking is to generate as many varied and unusual options as possible. Freewheeling is welcome since it’s easier to tame down ideas than think up: the wilder the idea, the better. Brainstorming is a numbers game, so quantity is also desired. The plethora of ideas increases the likelihood of useful ideas. Never forget the power of combining your thoughts with others. Team members should suggest how diverse ideas work together to turn into better ideas.

The next crucial step to reach a good idea is to visualize the data or thoughts you’ve collected in your brainstorm or research. The better you are able to visualize information through graphs, charts, and other visuals, the more patterns will start to emerge and the more likely you are to find solutions.