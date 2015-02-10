How Bosses Can Encourage Transparency In The Workplace

Professional development conversations are an important part of any company culture, but how do you create an environment where everyone is eager to engage in these high-value conversations?

There are a few things to keep in mind as you encourage all levels and positions to participate in a transparent manner:

The professional development goals of supervisors must be known by those working for them, since it is those men and women who are in the best position to determine the effectiveness of their supervisor’s efforts to change. By modeling the process and soliciting direct feedback from their teams, supervisors can best be assured of their own progress. This level of openness sets the tone across the board and should begin with the CEO.

Senior leaders often espouse an open communication philosophy. They announce that their door is always open, they want suggestions, and critical feedback. Sometimes they even have a suggestion box where employees can anonymously make suggestions or register concerns and complaints. Employees rarely take advantage of these structures, even when they believe their leaders are sincere in asking for critical feedback.

Supervisors often also seek feedback by asking such direct questions as “How am I doing on X?” or “Tell me when I’ve done Y.” But those you supervise are usually reluctant to offer more than general comments to these very general questions. If, however, a supervisor asks specific questions—for example, “When I interjected during the slide show, did it disrupt the flow or add to the strength of the argument? As you know I’m working on not interrupting others”—he or she demonstrates the desire for a serious critique.

When professional development conversations are highly valued in the organization, with everyone participating enthusiastically in a non-threatening, growth-oriented environment, most of us will more easily (and perhaps eagerly) approach our supervisors with our own shortcomings, showing a sincere desire to improve.

The workplace climate encourages us to say, “I’m having trouble with X and I’ve tried doing Y, and I’m not sure where to go from here. Can you help me?” There’s no need to wait for the formal performance review scheduled every six to twelve months.