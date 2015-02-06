advertisement
There Are So Many Adorable Animal Friends In This Android Ad Your Head Might Explode

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

It is a fact that people love unlikely animal buddies. There are entire TV shows about this. Disney knew this in 1981. But these, and an entire Internet full of videos documenting these wild friendships all over the world, has in no way diminished our appetite for such adorableness.

And so Google and agency Droga5 took a bunch of this footage, tied it all together with the classic aw-shucks tune from Disney’s animated Robin Hood, and developed the furriest iteration yet of Android’s “Be Together. Not The Same” campaign.


