What Uber Needs To Do To Fix Its Reputation

Uber has an outstanding business model, and it’s been the leader in successfully disrupting the declining taxicab industry–but all of that will mean nothing if the company continues to stumble into one controversy after another.

The name Uber is synonymous with bad PR, and for good reason. Multiple drivers in the U.S. have been accused of sexual assault, and in India, a female passenger accused a driver of rape, setting off calls for Uber to institute background checks and boost its safety measures.

Add to that a high-profile blunder by an Uber executive and concerns about how the company recruits drivers and treats customer data, and the ride-share startup faces a precarious situation.

Despite its problems, Uber is still considered safer than most taxi services, and it has created an efficient system for ride sharing that seems to be here to stay. The problem is that Uber is terrible at communicating these things, and it needs to do a better job of responding to issues as they arise.

Being the leader in a fledgling industry means Uber is a natural target for detractors, but the company needs to avoid giving its critics fuel to add to the fire. If Uber wants to restore its public image, it will need to make a concerted effort. Here are three steps to get started:

Uber has shown that it’s capable of reacting well in tricky situations. When its automated “surge pricing” kicked in during the Sydney hostage crisis and rates skyrocketed for rides out of the area, Uber responded quickly.

The company offered free rides to people trying to leave Sydney’s central business district, and it reimbursed people affected by the surge pricing. Uber’s actions were spot-on, and it needs to follow this script in the future.