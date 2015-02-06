Becky G., Fifth Harmony, And YouTube Stars Team Up To Tell You Smokers Can’t Get It In “Left Swipe Dat”

We’ve tried scare tactics and statistics, as well as stomach-churning photos of what it does to your lungs, mouth, and more . But now, anti-smoking awareness is pulling out the big guns.

A new Truth campaign by agency 72andSunny has now tapped the power of Tinder. Teen rapper Becky G., girl band Fifth Harmony and YouTube stars King Bach, Grace Helbig, Harley Morenstein, Anna Akana, Jimmy Tatro, Alphacat, Terrence J, and Timothy DeLaGhetto team up on an anti-smoking anthem using perhaps the most powerful motivator in a teen’s life–romantic potential.





“Left Swipe Dat” is part parody, part PSA, that sings about research that’s shown people are more likely to “left swipe” you if you’re smoking in your profile picture. It’s not the first campaign to cite those stats, but it’s certainly the easiest to dance to.