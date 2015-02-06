How To Binge-Watch “High Maintenance” On Vimeo: Your Episode Guide, Ranked By Potency

Bob Marley once said that smoking pot “ is more of a consciousness “–you become sharply attuned to the world around you and, most importantly, to yourself. That, of course, is for better or abysmally worse, as evidenced by weed deliveryman The Guy’s colorful cast of regulars in Vimeo’s original web series High Maintenance .

The Guy pedals throughout Brooklyn and beyond selling his wares to customers who are clearly in need of something more than just a bong rip. Each episode brings relationship meltdowns, job crises, family warfare, Passover passes, and much more–and The Guy and his ganja are frequently the tie (stick?) that binds.

Vimeo recently released cycle six of High Maintenance that’s available for purchase as well as cycle five, but you can still bum one through four for free, which we’ve ranked below by “potency” (read: excellence.)

Comedian Hannibal Buress (one of the many reasons to watch Comedy Central’s Broad City) guest stars as himself for an episode that swerves from hilarious to… not funny at all. What do you do when tragedy is weighing you down? You forget your “petty” problems and make everyone else laugh. The ending will shatter your buzz, but in a necessary kind of way.

It’s one of the very few episodes where we get a glimpse into The Guy’s personal life as he holds a weed fire sale to raise some quick cash so he can take his visiting niece to a Broadway show. Plan A tanks but Plan B, a feminist fake-TED Talk in a crowded apartment, is just as good, right? Best uncle ever.

Watching an older lady smoke pot for the first time is just flat-out adorable–especially when she’s doing it for the sake of her friend who’s battling cancer. P.S.: BEWARE THE MAGIC BOX.

This starts off like your normal strained relationship scenario when a couple’s friend overstays his crash on the couch but make way for the twist: It’s one thing to have slept with your best friend’s girl and not tell him about it until the most inopportune time, but then to ask him to pay for your weed? That’s just low, bro.