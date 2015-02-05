The Rise–Yes, Rise–Of RadioShack

It pains me to say this: I should have written an obituary for RadioShack years ago and filed it away for future use, as we journalists are notorious for doing with celebrities in shaky health. The demise of the once-mighty electronics retailer has felt inevitable for that long.

But as someone who’s cared about RadioShack for most of my life, I couldn’t bear to confront the bad news until it actually happened. Now it has: The company is filing for bankruptcy and winding down its operations.

What happens next is still a bit fuzzy. The company plans to turn over 1,500 to 2,400 of its 4,000 locations to its biggest shareholder, Standard General, which has an agreement in place with Sprint to use part of the floor space in many of those locations to sell phones and wireless plans. RadioShack plans to shutter the stores that aren’t part of Standard General’s plans.

There are some stores outside the U.S. that aren’t part of this process, and I don’t know that the brand name will vanish altogether. (Famous names rarely do—just ask the scavengers who acquired Polaroid and The Sharper Image.) But the company will never be what it once was.

The TRS-80 Photo by Flickr user Dave Jones

You’ll note that I said above that I cared about RadioShack, not that I loved it. My own memories of the Shack go back to the mid-1970s, and even then, my kid self found it simultaneously alluring, annoying, and perplexing. The one three blocks from my home was full of fascinating gizmos, but they were crammed in with stuff that seemed to be held over from an earlier era of electronics as a hobby, like vacuum tubes. The payment process–which involved a clerk writing down your name and address even if you were 9 years old and had come in to buy a single D-cell battery–made every purchase into a joyless time sink.

Still, for everything about RadioShack that was odd and clunky, it was a fun place to explore. And it made a visionary move by introducing the TRS-80 microcomputer in 1977. Unglamorous as it was, even by the standards of the era, it played at least as important a role as the Apple II in jump-starting the PC revolution. (The Apple II was cooler, but the TRS-80 was available at a store near you, with a much lower starting price.)

When my father brought a TRS-80 home in the spring of 1978, it changed my life forever. So while I still can’t quite bring myself to say I ever loved RadioShack, I’m certainly grateful to it.