What Actually Makes People Trust You

It is easy to make pronouncements about directions and vision. For people to trust what you say, though, it is important to recognize that you communicate in three ways: through what you say, what you do, and what you reward. And each form of communication on this list is more important than the last.

As an example, consider what happens in many companies around innovation. Innovation has become such a tired buzzword, that every organization feels like it has to innovate to succeed. So, leaders from the C-suite on down will often talk about the importance of creating a culture of innovation in the workplace.

However, the same leaders who preach the importance of innovation are often critical of new ideas. They react conservatively to new proposals. They rarely dole out resources for potential new projects. They stick to what has worked in the past.

It may seem strange for leaders to downplay innovations, but that behavior is often a result of the most important form of communication in an organization: reward. In many organizations, managers and executives are rewarded based on the performance of their business unit. Because many innovations fail or take a long time before they are profitable, it is almost always in the best interests of individual leaders to support incremental changes to existing products rather than to swing for the fences on a daring new initiative.

When leadership does not reward innovation, then everyone in the organization quickly realizes that spending time pursuing innovations is not worthwhile. More importantly, situations like this undermine people’s trust in every pronouncement by the company’s leadership. Eventually, people may stop listening to what company leaders say altogether.

That means that it is crucial to align the words you use with your actions and your rewards. This is easier said than done, because many of your actions are habits you have developed over years of work. If you change your vision for the organization, then you have to be vigilant to ensure that you act in accordance with your new beliefs.