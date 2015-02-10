Signs You’ve Outgrown Your Job

It’s not that you don’t like what you do. In fact, you really enjoy the people you work with and the projects you have for the most part. It’s just that, well, you’re bored.

There, you said it.

This is surely a sign you’re ready to move on from your current position and on to something more challenging–as is looking at job postings and asking people what a recruiter does. But there are other signs that are much subtler.

For example, are you starting to make more mistakes? Do you find yourself becoming the clock-watcher you used to criticize? Have you been showing up late to work or just barely on time? Or, maybe you’ve become accustomed to scheduling personal tasks to complete at work because you know it will be a dull enough day.

Read on for more signs, according to our go-to career experts.

Lynda Zugec, managing director at The Workforce Consultants, says that if you’re not learning, can anticipate what will happen and already have all the answers, it may be time to “take on new projects, try a completely different role within the company, or gain experience in a new area.”

The same goes for receiving consistent praise and acknowledgement for your high-quality work “when you know that what you’re inputting is poor quality work compared to what you could do,” offers Katherine Schafler, LMHC, an NYC-based licensed psychotherapist.