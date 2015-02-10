Signs You’ve Outgrown Your Job

It’s not that you don’t like what you do. In fact, you really enjoy the people you work with and the projects you have for the most part. It’s just that, well, you’re bored.
There, you said it.
This is surely a sign you’re ready to move on from your current position and on to something more challenging–as is looking at job postings and asking people what a recruiter does. But there are other signs that are much subtler.
For example, are you starting to make more mistakes? Do you find yourself becoming the clock-watcher you used to criticize? Have you been showing up late to work or just barely on time? Or, maybe you’ve become accustomed to scheduling personal tasks to complete at work because you know it will be a dull enough day.
Read on for more signs, according to our go-to career experts.
1. You’ve stopped learning.
Lynda Zugec, managing director at The Workforce Consultants, says that if you’re not learning, can anticipate what will happen and already have all the answers, it may be time to “take on new projects, try a completely different role within the company, or gain experience in a new area.”
The same goes for receiving consistent praise and acknowledgement for your high-quality work “when you know that what you’re inputting is poor quality work compared to what you could do,” offers Katherine Schafler, LMHC, an NYC-based licensed psychotherapist.
2. You find flaws in everything.
You find yourself picking arguments with coworkers or nit-picking at minuscule parts of a project just for the sake of it, which slows down the process.
Heather Neisen, human resources manager at TechnologyAdvice in Nashville speaks from experience:
“If an employee spends more time talking about people than about their work, then it may be a sign that someone is ready to move on. When you spend most of your time talking about coworkers, spending time analyzing relationships, or generally spinning your wheels, then odds are your work isn’t challenging enough or interesting enough to keep your attention on the reason you are in the office in the first place.”
Melissa Maybury Lubin, PhD, ACC, director at Virginia Tech Commonwealth Campus Centers, says beware of your recent habit of making mountains out of molehills.
“Overreacting to minor glitches at work and overanalyzing issues in your life are indicators of frustration,” Maybury says. “And, it could mean that you’re stuck in a rut. Stretching yourself to the demands of a new position level will force you out of the weeds and into the realm of a bigger and more enticing place.”
But, not all signs are negative. Maybury also points out that if you’ve “mastered the art of pulling people together from multiple teams, this is a great sign that someone is ready to move into a management role or to supervise others because they not only are successful in their own role, but also have learned to play well with others, which is a critical skill in leadership.”
—Megan Broussard is a Ragin’ Cajun-turned New Yorker whose gregarious take on the modern work lifestyle made her company ProfessionGal Inc. a standout contributor to outlets like Forbes, ABC News, HuffPost Live and BBC.
This article originally appeared on Levo and is reprinted with permission.