Audi’s Take On “50 Shades Of Grey” Is, Unlike The Film, Intentionally Funny

The cultural phenomenon that is 50 Shades of Grey has inspired music from artists like The Weeknd and Beyonce, and parodies from, er, Spongebob Squarepants and at least two touring stage musicals. And now from Audi, in a new spot starring Saturday Night Live‘s Vanessa Bayer and directed by Clay Weiner.

Audi actually plays a role in the 50 Shades of Grey series: Kinky business hunk Christian Grey buys each of his submissive girlfriends an Audi A3, and at one point in the book, he buys sexy/mousy submissive Anabelle Steele an Audi R8 Spyder sports car. That’s the gag that hardcore fans of the series may pick up on, even as they’re mildly offended by the spot’s satirical slant: Bayer–dressed in the She’s All That-style wallflower attire that Dakota Johnson, as Steele, wears in the film–recreates the elevator scene by trying to seduce a random assortment of people, in the hopes that one of them will provide her with an Audi. As marketing tie-ins go, it’s pretty specific–but anything that gives us more opportunity to laugh at 50 Shades of Grey is welcome.



