Let Gollum And Hodor Say “I Love You” With These Geektastic Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards

Valentine’s Day cards are notoriously sappy, so this February 14, why not let Anchor Man’s Brick or Star Trek’s (sexy bare chested) Khan send your sweetheart love and kisses? These are just two of 11 characters featured in the Geektastic Valentine’s Day Card Bonanza 2015. Created by Brooklyn-based illustrator PJ McQuade, the Bonanza provides a fresh, if unexpected, way to say “I love you.” Your girlfriend will bask in the creepy poetry of Legend’s Lord of Darkness, who proclaims “Our Love is Legendary” or in the nerdy stylings of George McFly who proclaims that “You Are My Density.” And if you really can’t find the words to express how you feel, than leave the task up to Hodor from Game of Thrones. He only knows one word. And though that word may lack the romantic musicality of francais, it is undoubtedly the purest expression of your geeky devotion to your number 2. Sure, your significant other may be a bit startled to find Gollum staring back at them from the envelope. But he’s holding chocolates! And you can rest assured that your gift won’t feel overly precious.