Tinder Bans Gap Due To Unauthorized “Pants Party” Ads

When Gap’s new advertising campaign launched last Thursday, the company started posting sale promotions on Tinder– which got them banned from the dating app for violating the terms of service. Who doesn’t want to (get) hook(ed) up with a nice pair of 30%-off jeans?

But Gap’s Tinder accounts had been up all weekend until AdWeek’s Garrett Sloane wrote about the campaign, after which Tinder VP of Corporate Communications Rosette Pambakian tweeted at Sloane that Gap’s account had been suspended for violating Tinder’s rules:

As Business Insider points out, the problem may be that Gap didn’t ask Tinder’s permission. Tinder has partnered with several brands in the last few years, from fake profiles as part of an anti-sex trafficking ad by The Immigration Council of Ireland to straight-up advertisements by Domino’s U.K.

Or Tinder might just be rethinking its strategy, especially as it prepares to launch its paid version of the app, Tinder Plus, in March. Tinder’s parent company, IAC–which also owns several other dating services including Match.com and OkCupid–told analysts in April 2014 that it was looking into monetizing Tinder.

Gap’s failed Tinder campaign was part of a multi-platform effort, including a mobile show in Instagram starring “Marcel The Shell” creator Jenny Slate and Paul Dano.

