The Recommender: Dan Whiteley In Airplane Mode

Name: Dan Whiteley

Role at Fast Company: Freelance art director. I assist the Art Department with miscellaneous projects, mostly in print, but they range from feature design, infographics, and special issues (like the SXSWi one last year), to assigning illustrations and working on the iPad/digital editions.

Twitter: @djdannywhite

Titillating Fact: I’m also a DJ, traveling bimonthly to San Francisco with a 50-pound bag of records.

Things he’s loving:

1. Dancing at Tandem Bar in Bushwick

I’m not just saying this because I throw my Indie Slash party there every fourth Friday, but this is hands down my favorite place to dance in NYC because of its combination of smoke, lasers, diversity, good vibes, and lack of pretension.

2. MiDNiTES FOR MANiACS at The Castro Theatre in SF

So much more than a monthly triple-feature-movie-night, the host (and my hero), Jesse Hawthorne Ficks, has been meticulously curating this film series “emphasizing dismissed, underrated, and forgotten films” for over a decade, introducing each picture with heavy film-nerd trivia, and splicing together reels of movie trailers that would have likely been shown at its original release. Knowing that it’s one of the remaining gems of the “old” San Francisco, Jesse urges his followers, “Don’t skip events like this. You never know when it will all disappear.”

3. No phones out in public

There’s no URL for this one, because it’s my own personal challenge to spend more time offline, engaging with the real world. It’s too easy to be a feed-zombie, always awaiting that next life-altering mobile notification. So unless I’m expecting an important call, my phone is set to Do Not Disturb, and if I have two minutes to kill before an appointment, I’ll spend time with my own thoughts, or do some people watching—more specifically, watching the interesting people, who aren’t on their phones either.