Amy Pascal Stepping Down As Sony Pictures Boss

Sony Pictures has announced that Amy Pascal is stepping down from her role as co-chair of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Sony veteran Pascal will apparently transition into a new production role with the company beginning in May, although details of this new partnership have not been confirmed. A replacement has not yet been announced.

Although Pascal noted in a statement that she has been considering a move for “quite some time,” her exit comes in the wake of the recent Sony Picture hack—which resulted in the leaking of embarrassing email exchanges between Pascal and producer Scott Rudin.

Michael Lynton, chief executive of Sony Pictures and Pascal’s former co-chair, has said he is “delighted” that Sony will continue to be home to Pascal in the years to come.

Pascal has previously been listed as one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People.

[via The Guardian]