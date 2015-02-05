Twitter-Rant Alert: Bonobos Cofounder Andy Dunn Is Mad As Hell And He’s Not Going To Take Uber Anymore

Bonobos cofounder and CEO Andy Dunn is no stranger to confrontation: In 2013, he vented his anger toward venture capital investors in an open letter that pilloried their arrogance and incompetence. To prevent any possible confusion, the letter was helpfully titled “Dear Dumb VC.”

Today Dunn was back at it, responding to Uber cheerleader and investor Chris Sacca with a series of tweets that took Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to task for his track record on women’s safety, an issue that has plagued the on-demand taxi service ever since a senior executive’s threatening statements spooked PandoDaily reporter Sarah Lacy. Last week an Uber passenger in India who was allegedly raped by her driver filed suit in U.S. federal court, arguing that the company’s safety policies are inadequate.

After saying he had removed Uber from his phone (and then reinstalled it, because “it is a monopoly! I have to use it in some situations”), Dunn expressed his disappointment with Kalanick’s style of leadership and Silicon Valley’s silent endorsement of it:

The rant was typical of Dunn’s style, equal parts sophomoric aggression and self-deprecating charm. “I am as flawed as all but when I fuck up I at least try to atone. Atonement ain’t just a book by Ian mcewan,” the entrepreneur wrote.

As of publication, Sacca and Kalanick had yet to respond.