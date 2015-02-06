Watch A Short Film About The Perils Of Novelty And Nostalgia Obsession, Narrated By Patton Oswalt

“Hipster” is a fairly meaningless word that can describe any number of cultural stereotypes, many of which have little in common with each other. But two that tend to resonate are the person who’s obsessed with having the latest version of everything–from technology to clothes to whatever weirdness is being Kickstarted this week–and the one who lives in a little bubble of retro/vintage crap that their grandparents threw out.

Both types of person get sent-up in Seth Worley’s short film, Old/New, which stars Ben Worley as a hip fella obsessed with the cutting edge–until he meets a young lady who shows him the glory of vintage things, leaving him chasing old records, vintage clothing, and falling-apart houses. The film is narrated, with Seussical verve, by Patton Oswalt, who tells the story of Worley’s character in AA/BB rhyme.





Old/New, released by VFX software company Red Giant, is just the latest short from Seth Worley, whose previous credits include Spy Vs. Guy and Tempo, as well as the Star Trek Into Darkness/Esurance “Space Fender Bender” commercial from 2013. Given the deftness with which he handles his work, it’s probably only a matter of time before Hollywood comes calling for Worley to make a feature–hopefully, when that happens, he’s in a cycle in which he’s open to “new.”