Google Has A .How Domain Name It Wants To Sell You

Google’s work with self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality glasses has dominated headlines in recent years, but at its root, Google remains an Internet company—and sometimes that means selling a few domain names.

Last year, Google bought the .how top-level domain, and today it ramps up efforts to sell the individual domain names to users. “People use the Internet to learn how things work, how to do something, or how to turn a hobby into a business,” the search giant says in press materials. “They find their answers in great content, created by great teachers like you. Now, there is a new way to help you share: .HOW, a place for thinkers, tinkerers, and knowledge seekers. Get your .HOW name today and start sharing your passion with the world.”

Google wants .how sites to focus on education, an area Google has previously invested in with its Apps for Education cloud service. It’s a suitably utopian idea—but as The Verge points out, .how extensions don’t come cheap, with many priced well into three figures. Google’s also not selling them directly, but rather pointing would-be owners in the direction of third-party resellers.

Users who can afford to cough up the cash for a .how domain can do so at this link. If the name you seek is gone, don’t despair: Google plans to soon unveil a slew of other domains, including .dad, .boo, .eat, .fly, .new, and .meme.

[via The Verge]