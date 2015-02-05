Cartier Brings Big Romance (And Rocks) To Valentine’s Day With “The Proposal”

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Cartier has released a short film to appeal to the romantics among us.

In a perfect antidote to what some perceive to be the sexual cynicism of Fifty Shades, the film is unashamedly tender and follows three separate stories, each set in Paris–where else?

One couple is about to be parted at Charles De Gaulle airport, another pair is engaged in a photo hide-and-seek at the Musée Rodin, and the third story sees a hapless young man racing up many flights of stairs while his beloved is in a crowded elevator. Each story ends with the appearance of the famous Cartier red box, not to mention some dazzling diamonds (because, can love be fully expressed without expensive gems?)





The six-minute film, entitled, The Proposal was released exclusively online this week. It was shot by Sean Ellis who directed the Academy Award-nominated 2006 short film Cashback and Metro Manila, which won the World Cinema Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013.

The Cartier website allows users to select each story individually and invites them to explore the range of products related to those shown in the film.





The film’s ensemble cast includes Christa Theret, Oisin Stack, Ana Girardot, Nicolas Bridet, Pierre Perrier and Anne Charrier.