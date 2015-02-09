5 Unconventional Ways To Keep Your Most Talented Employees From Leaving

Losing your best employees is a quick and expensive way to slow expansion at a high-growth company. And earning a reputation as an organization that doesn’t value and care for its best people can grind growth to a halt.

If you want to retain the employees essential to your company’s growth and keep them doing their best, you need to keep them engaged. Here are five nontraditional ways you can do so.

You can’t manage a rapidly growing enterprise with a linear organizational chart. A traditional org chart doesn’t tell you anything about the working structure of an organization–which is how stuff really gets done. It’s important to manage the relationship networks within the organization, not just the official roles and responsibilities.

Every business unit has a handful of key players who serve as leaders, operate as centers of influence, and help others get things done. They’re often not the people with official leadership roles, and they’re not always the people management thinks are running the show.

You won’t find these people on a traditional org chart, but you can create an alternative map that identifies them. They will change over time, but if you keep track of these key players, you can make sure new employees meet them and get off to the best, most productive start possible.

In high-growth companies, you often have hard-working, dedicated employees doing things that they are good at right now. However, they often don’t want to be doing the same things for the next five months or five years. To keep those talented people engaged you need a system to understand where people want to go, to track their progress, and to be purposeful about managing their career paths.

At my company BlackbookHR, we discuss with each new employee what’s most important to them in their job and what drives them. As time goes on, we use those drivers intentionally to monitor where everyone is on this path. At any given time, employees can rank their feeling about each driver on a scale of 1 to 10, and we revisit the drivers each quarter to adjust things accordingly.