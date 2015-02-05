Firefighting Is Now A Job For Robots

Robots and drones are traditionally deployed to do jobs that humans find dirty, dull, or dangerous. The Office of Naval Research (ONR) has revealed a robot that fits that last job description perfectly: a walking, humanoid robot prototype that uses thermal imaging to identify overheated equipment and wields a hose to quench fires.

The catchily titled Shipboard Autonomous Firefighting Robot (SAFFiR) is a humanoid robot developed by researchers at Virginia Tech. The 65 kg SAFFiR comes equipped with infrared vision, which allows it to to see through dense smoke, and a rotating laser for light detection and ranging (LIDAR). Google’s self-driving cars also use LIDAR for navigation.

The Office of Naval Research-sponsored Shipboard Autonomous Firefighting Robot (SAFFiR) undergoes testing aboard the Naval Research Laboratory’s ex-USS Shadwell in Mobile, Ala. SAFFiR is a bipedal humanoid robot being developed to assist Sailors with damage control and inspection operations aboard naval vessels. Photo: John F. Williams, U.S. Navy Photographer

“We set out to build and demonstrate a humanoid capable of mobility aboard a ship, manipulating doors and fire hoses,” said Thomas McKenna, ONR program manager for human-robot interaction and cognitive neuroscience, who recently helped demonstrate SAFFiR’s capabilities, putting out a small fire aboard the USS Shadwell, a decommissioned Navy vessel.

Navigating around a complex environment is quite a feat for any robot, especially one that may be fighting fires in a ship rolling on a pitching sea.

“Balancing on any type of terrain that’s unstable—especially for bipedal robots—is very difficult,” Brian Lattimer, associate professor for mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech, said in a statement. “Whole-body momentum control allows for the robot to optimize the locations of all of its joints so that it maintains its center of mass on uncertain and unstable surfaces.”

Like Atlas, a similar-looking rescue-focused robot designed for the U.S. military, SAFFiR was first demonstrated in DARPA’s 2012 Robotics Challenge, which was motivated by the need to navigate radioactive hotspots, like the damaged Fukushima nuclear reactor. The broader idea is to outfit robots like SAFFiR with longer-lasting batteries, advanced intelligence, and sensors so they can detect and fix other technical problems in challenging environments, lessening the load on soldiers and sailors.