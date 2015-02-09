The Science Behind How Boredom Benefits Creative Thought

If space and time is what you need to make unusual connections, then why does the daydreaming that comes out of boredom have such negative connotations?

The popular belief is the result of numerous past studies that found people with “boredom proneness” as lacking excitement and becoming easily frustrated or weary in challenging situations. But recent research finds that being bored promotes creative association and pushes one to find deeper meaning and satisfaction.

In one study, researchers Karen Gasper and Brianna Middlewood of Pennsylvania State University found that participants who were bored outperformed those who were relaxed, elated, or distressed on creativity tests. First, the participants were asked to watch video clips designed to elicit specific feelings. Next, the participants were given two creativity tests. One is called the remote associate’s test where you’re given three seemingly unrelated words and you have to figure out the connection to provide a fourth word. In the second test, Gasper and Middlewood provided their participants with a category and asked them to come up with an example.

Participants who were bored outperformed those who were relaxed, elated, or distressed on creativity tests.

“If you were asked to think of vehicles, the first thing that comes to mind might be a car,” Gasper tells Fast Company, “but if you’re bored, you might be more likely to say that a camel is an example of a vehicle. So you see how things that might remotely seem connected are connected to what you’re thinking about,” she says.