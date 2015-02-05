This “Better Call Saul” Digital Comic Book Re-Ups Your “Breaking Bad” Supply

After more ‘will they or won’t they’ tension than a TV Guide‘s worth of mid-’90s sitcoms, the Breaking Bad team announced in late 2013 that they would indeed be creating a spinoff called Better Call Saul. Now that the Bob Odenkirk-led show about his compromised Albuquerque lawyer from Breaking Bad is on the brink of its premiere, a new digital comic book offers an early taste of the show to get you hooked.

“Client Development” does the neat trick of showing what the episode of Breaking Bad that introduced Saul Goodman looked like entirely from Goodman’s point of view, rather than that of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White/Heisenberg. Goodman’s right-hand man, Mike Ehrmantraut (played by Jonathan Banks) may have met with a much-bemoaned end onscreen before, but as we’ve since learned, he will be part of the main cast on Saul, and he is a major focus of the comic.

In case you don’t remember which old friends were involved in the original Breaking Bad episode that brought Saul’s introduction, we’ll leave that unspoiled here. It’ll suffice to say, though, that this comic provides a tantalizing glimpse of Saul’s and Mike’s relationship never before seen.





The two-part premiere of Better Call Saul begins on Sunday, February 8.