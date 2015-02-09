The Secret Behind The Most Innovative Tweeters

Twitter can feel like a crowded subway station at rush hour–everyone pushing past each other to get where they need to go. But in the Twittersphere, where exactly is the destination?

“People really have defaulted in social media to just putting out content,” says Gary Vaynerchuk, founder of social media brand consulting agency VaynerMedia. “That’s no different than a newsletter or a blog. It leaves an enormous amount of opportunity on the table.”

Vaynerchuk, author of the book Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook: How to Tell Your Story in a Noisy Social World, should know. He’s got more than a million Twitter followers (@garyvee) and has turned digital engagement into a life’s calling of sorts.

Vaynerchuk sees three main categories of Twitter users:

The people consuming content (most of us) The ones pushing content (the second biggest group) The ones actually engaging in a meaningful way with content (by far, the smallest cohort of the three).

Inside that last group, there’s an even smaller subset: those people using the search feature to discover conversations outside their circle and inserting themselves into them.

That last small subset really understands what Vaynerchuk sees as the secret sauce of Twitter–that engagement is everything. But what does this catchall buzzword “engagement” actually mean when it comes down to it?

Twitter is constantly gathering data to determine what tweets are most engaging and why. It’s no surprise that tweets with embedded photos get more engagement–an estimated 313% more according to Twitter data. In analyzing the activity of 2 million tweets posted over the course of a month last year, Twitter found photos resulted in a 35% boost in retweets; videos boosted retweets by 28%; quotes resulted in a 19% boost in retweets; and including a number or hashtag increased retweets by more than 15% respectively.