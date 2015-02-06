10 Books That Inspire Today’s Leaders

Ever wonder which titles line the bookshelves of today’s leaders and up-and-coming entrepreneurs? The books they gift to colleagues or reference for inspiration when times get tough? We reached out to a dozen CEOs, business executives, and thought leaders in industries from fashion to food to find the books that have stayed with them as well as what they’re reading now. (You’re welcome.)

The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz several of the leaders we talked to said this book was a must-read for entrepreneurs.

“I have gifted this book several times because it is one of the grittiest, most realistic books on entrepreneurship. And I enjoy picturing Ben Horowitz rapping,” says Elizabeth Chabe, CEO and founder of High Touch Courses, a startup focused on spreading digital literacy globally. “I LOVE this book and I love Ben Horowitz for writing a book that entrepreneurs can go back to over and over when they want to be reminded that this shit is hard and that it’s a common experience,” says

Kathleen Wright, founder of Piece & Co, a Chicago-based company connecting global artisans with brands that source socially responsible products like J. Crew and Tory Burch. “This is the one book I’ve read that accurately describes what it’s actually like to start a company. It’s hard, it’s scary, and it’s natural to go through big ups and downs,” says Raaja Nemani, cofounder and CEO of BucketFeet, a company that pairs art and footwear. Chabe also says The End of Poverty: Economic Possibilities for Our Time by Jeffrey Sachs inspired her to change course from law school to her current path. “You can’t read this book without wanting to change the world.” Wright credits World Poverty and Human Rights by Thomas Pogge for “lighting a fire in my belly to join the fight against global poverty and help find solutions.”

Geronimo: Leadership Strategies of an American Warrior by Mike Leach and Buddy Levy

“I like reading about historical figures like Geronimo and Churchill because these are people that had to act to preserve entire cultures that were under imminent danger and their accounts provide much better leadership, management, and life lessons than books written for business management,” says Naithan Jones, cofounder and CEO, AgLocal, an organic meat delivery subscription service. Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life by Anne Lamott “Anne Lamott and Joan Didion are two of my favorite authors. I’m a fan of non-fiction work and I appreciate the honesty and accessibility of their writing styles. Bird by Bird is a must-read for anyone that wants to be a writer or has writer’s block,” says Porter Gale, marketing expert and author of Your Network Is Your Net Worth. The Power of Full Engagement: Managing Energy, Not Time, Is the Key to High Performance and Personal Renewal by Jim Loehr and Tony Schwartz “This is a beautiful book about maximal productivity/living through working in rhythms. [Loehr] used to be a coach to some of the world’s top athletes, and then realized that the same fundamentals for maximizing athletic performance also work for ‘corporate athletes.’ This book changed my relationship to both energy and time, and helped me build key life routines that I value to this day,” says Justin Rosenstein, cofounder of online collaboration tool Asana.