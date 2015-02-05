Natalie Portman Is A Beautiful, Reluctant, Bride For Christian Dior

As we already know, fashion brand films are a breed all their own. So much so, even luxury cars feel justified spoofing them .

A new short film for Christian Dior has many of the trappings of the Fashion Film (watch for the rose petal-strewn climb up the helicopter ladder), yet manages to be less unintentionally funny and more straight up gorgeous. In the film, “It’s Miss, Actually,” directed by Anton Corbijn, Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman escapes the mundane, black and white world of matrimony for the technicolor adventure of a helicopter ride. Everything about this–from the wedding venue to the stunning views to Portman’s dresses–oozes opulence and style. The only question left to linger is, where the hell was Richard Gere?



