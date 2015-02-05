Behold The First Trailer For The “Poltergeist” Reboot, Which Will Make You Scared Of Your House Again

Here they aaaaaaaare. Wait, that’s not right. They’re preeeeeesent. That’s not it either. As you may have figured out by now, the catchphrase I’m fumbling toward is the key line from the 1982 occult classic, Poltergeist. While we have no way of knowing if there will be an equally sticky sentence uttered in the forthcoming reboot, today’s debut of the new

“From the producers of Evil Dead” boasts a title card during the new preview. Of course, this credit refers to the 2013 Evil Dead remake, meaning we’re now meant to get excited about the work of serial rebooters. But enough about who’s behind the camera, and how incestuous the reboot-iverse is getting. Let’s talk about our new stars! We’ve got the great Sam Rockwell filling in for Craig T. Nelson. Rockwell has always had an agreeably dark edge to him, even if he lacks the Everydad quality Nelson brought to the original. Rosemarie DeWitt is in for JoBeth Williams (what, Vera Farmiga was unavailable?), which seems like an even trade. There are two other pivotal casting decisions, however, that are bound to enrage purists.





The little blonde moppet at the center of the original (played by the late Heather O’Rourke) has been replaced by a freckle faced brunette. This is not canon! Reboots that following the blueprint of the original too closely often suffer, but that indelible creepy image of blonde hair in front of a haunted TV set seems like something to retain. (Sidenote: In addition to TVs, this new version has a haunted iPhone. Spooky!) The other casting decision that’s bound to raise a ruckus is Lane Pryce himself, Jared Harris, stepping in to fill the ghostbusting shoes of the late, diminutive Zelda Rubinstein. This gender/height flip certainly takes liberties with an integral element of the original, but at least we know Harris has the chops to make the role his own.

Also, there’s a scary clown-doll and ghosty eyes and this whole reboot seems designed to make you scared of your suburban house once again.





Will you be seeing Poltergeist on July 24? Let us know in the comments why not.