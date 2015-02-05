Breathing Involves Exhaling Polar Bears In New Halls Ad

Our urban environments don’t allow us much control over the air we breathe but this new spot from Halls suggests we can improve it by breathing “Halls Air”.

The ad, using the strapline, “What are you breathing?” aims to convey the energizing and refreshing effect the candy brand has on the essential function of breathing. The fun spot shows a mustachioed biker exhale clouds of tiny polar bears which are, if you look closely, sporting similar facial adornment.

The campaign, created by agency, Wieden+Kennedy London, marks a major change in positioning for Mondelēz International-owned Halls. The “medicated” candy brand is part of the Cadbury portfolio, which was acquired by Kraft Foods in a bitterly contested takeover completed in 2010. The U.S. giant later split off and renamed its entire $32 billion global snacks business, comprising more than 100 brands, as Mondelēz International in 2012.





Halls has previously been sold as a cold relief product with extensive marketing activity throughout the colds and flu season. It has dominated the category for “medicated” sweets for many years. However, more recently, as the brand has increased its presence in markets with warmer, drier climates it has sought to move away from the idea that you have to have a cold to enjoy the products.

The campaign is the first work for the brand from Wieden+Kennedy London, which was appointed in 2013 after Mondelēz, somewhat abruptly, pulled the business from WPP shop, JWT. The TV spot will break across 12 European markets from this week and will be supported by outdoor, digital and social executions, all based on visualizations of “Halls Air.”





The film is directed by Ben Gregor via production company Knucklehead.