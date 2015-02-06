How Burlington, Vermont, Became The First City In The U.S. To Run On 100% Renewable Electricity

When it flipped the switch on a new hydropower plant last fall, Burlington, Vermont, became the first city in the U.S. to run on 100% renewable electricity.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Ken Nolan, manager of power resources for Burlington Electric Department. “Actually, the first inclination goes back to the early 1980s.” At that time, the city retired a coal-burning plant, and decided to replace it with a biomass plant that runs on scrap wood from across the state.

A decade ago, the city was at a crossroads, trying to decide whether to invest long term in natural gas and other traditional power sources–or try to go fully renewable. “That was the first time we had an inkling that this might be the right thing to do,” Nolan says. “By 2008, we actually saw a path where we could make this work.”





Now the city runs on a mix of biomass, wind, solar, hydro, a little bit of landfill gas, and a few other renewable sources. At a given time, if the renewable plants aren’t producing enough power, the utility might buy traditional power. But they also produce and sell enough extra green power that, over the course of a year, the total is 100% renewable.

Even though the utility is paying more for green energy than it would for something like coal, costs haven’t gone up for residents. Burlington uses complicated accounting to make that possible, selling renewable energy credits to utilities in places like Massachusetts, which has state laws requiring certain renewable power goals. When utilities can’t actually meet those goals, they buy certificates from a place like Vermont.

“We might sign a contract with a wind project and agree to pay them 10 cents a kilowatt hour,” Nolan explains. “We’d then sell the renewable energy credit to the utility in Massachusetts for five cents a kilowatt hour, and that effectively makes the cost of the wind power look like five cents to us.”

The city then turns around and buys cheaper renewable credits from somewhere else. It’s a somewhat messy process that some people criticize–if a utility in Massachusetts can buy credit for renewable power without actually using it, that state isn’t really making progress toward its goal. But as the price of renewables keeps going down, Burlington may not have to sell credits anymore.