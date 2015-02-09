advertisement
The Most Innovative Companies of 2015

Here are the gutsiest, smartest, most interesting and forward-thinking businesses on the planet right now.

By Fast Company Staff2 minute Read

1. Warby Parker

For building the first great made-on-the-internet brand.
2. Apple

For creating magic with minutiae.
3. Alibaba

For helping consumers save, spend, and be entertained.
4. Google

For making the hit laptop nobody saw coming.
5. Instagram

For its beautiful relationship with the fashion industry.
6. Color of Change

For creating a civil rights group for the 21st century.
7. HBO

For making itself the belle of the streaming-tv ball.
8. Virgin

For perfecting customer service for an innovative clientele.
9. IndiGo

For making it feel good to fly cheap.
10. Slack

For slaying interoffice email.
11. Houzz

For being a one-stop design shop.
12. Catapult

For taking the guesswork out of injury prevention.
13. InVenture

For introducing trust to an unsteady economy.
14. Line

For marrying messaging with personality—and a business model.
15. WeWork

For being the Ace Hotel of coworking.
16. Gilead Sciences

For developing lifesaving drugs at the speed of need.
17. Tesla

For pushing the limits of affordable battery power.
18. Toyota

For leading the way in fuel-cell technology.
19. Cree

For its speed and ingenuity in becoming the leading consumer LED brand in the U.S.
20. Stripe

For becoming the go-to payments provider.
21. Next Big Sound

For making music out of musicians’ data.
22. DJI

For creating the gopro of the sky.
23. Eataly

For building a grocery empire that looks nothing like a grocery store.
24. Fuhu

For serving kids in ways the tablet giants don’t.
25. Apricot Forest

For seeking the cure to what ails Chinese health care.
26. E La Carte

For selling restaurants on an upselling machine.
27. Panera Bread

For using tech to improve everything—including the food.
28. General Assembly

For graduating to next-gen educator.
29. Ammunition

For leaving its mark in the most visible places.
30. Netflix

For making the content it knows (with data!) we’ll all love.
31. Made In Kigali

For helping to build an industry from scratch.
32. Soundcloud

For creating an audio empire.
33. Kickstarter

For fostering every form of creativity.
34. Wandoujia

For solving China’s mobile-app problem.
35. Gumroad

For making e-commerce as painless as tweeting.
36. Westfield Labs

For giving the mall a high-tech makeover.
37. Anyperk

For bringing facebook-style benefits to the masses.
38. American Giant

For breathing new life into U.S. apparel manufacturing.
39. Revolution Foods

For selling good, cheap food to children who need it most.
40. Ikea

For delighting customers at each and every turn.
41. Samsung Electronics

For bringing Internet intelligence to more things.
42. Algramo

For filling an ignored food gap.
43. 72andSunny

For reflecting our modern culture back at us.
44. Silver Crystal Sports

For outfitting fans the minute they want something.
45. Anki

For using AI to reinvent slot cars.
46. Perfint Healthcare

For attacking cancer with robotics.
47. Omada Health

For improving health through coaching.
48. ElMindA

For changing the way we see our brains.
49. Mark43

For putting cops in the cloud.
50. L’Oreal

For turning screens into applicator brushes.
[Photo: Amanda Ringstad]

