The Most Innovative Companies of 2015

1. Warby Parker
For building the first great made-on-the-internet brand.
2. Apple
For creating magic with minutiae.
3. Alibaba
For helping consumers save, spend, and be entertained.
4. Google
For making the hit laptop nobody saw coming.
5. Instagram
For its beautiful relationship with the fashion industry.
6. Color of Change
For creating a civil rights group for the 21st century.
7. HBO
For making itself the belle of the streaming-tv ball.
8. Virgin
For perfecting customer service for an innovative clientele.
9. IndiGo
For making it feel good to fly cheap.
10. Slack
For slaying interoffice email.
11. Houzz
For being a one-stop design shop.
12. Catapult
For taking the guesswork out of injury prevention.
13. InVenture
For introducing trust to an unsteady economy.
14. Line
For marrying messaging with personality—and a business model.
15. WeWork
For being the Ace Hotel of coworking.
16. Gilead Sciences
For developing lifesaving drugs at the speed of need.
17. Tesla
For pushing the limits of affordable battery power.
18. Toyota
For leading the way in fuel-cell technology.
19. Cree
For its speed and ingenuity in becoming the leading consumer LED brand in the U.S.
20. Stripe
For becoming the go-to payments provider.
21. Next Big Sound
For making music out of musicians’ data.
22. DJI
For creating the gopro of the sky.
23. Eataly
For building a grocery empire that looks nothing like a grocery store.
24. Fuhu
For serving kids in ways the tablet giants don’t.
25. Apricot Forest
For seeking the cure to what ails Chinese health care.
26. E La Carte
For selling restaurants on an upselling machine.
27. Panera Bread
For using tech to improve everything—including the food.
28. General Assembly
For graduating to next-gen educator.
29. Ammunition
For leaving its mark in the most visible places.
30. Netflix
For making the content it knows (with data!) we’ll all love.
31. Made In Kigali
For helping to build an industry from scratch.
32. Soundcloud
For creating an audio empire.
33. Kickstarter
For fostering every form of creativity.
34. Wandoujia
For solving China’s mobile-app problem.
35. Gumroad
For making e-commerce as painless as tweeting.
36. Westfield Labs
For giving the mall a high-tech makeover.
37. Anyperk
For bringing facebook-style benefits to the masses.
38. American Giant
For breathing new life into U.S. apparel manufacturing.
39. Revolution Foods
For selling good, cheap food to children who need it most.
40. Ikea
For delighting customers at each and every turn.
41. Samsung Electronics
For bringing Internet intelligence to more things.
42. Algramo
For filling an ignored food gap.
43. 72andSunny
For reflecting our modern culture back at us.
44. Silver Crystal Sports
For outfitting fans the minute they want something.
45. Anki
For using AI to reinvent slot cars.
46. Perfint Healthcare
For attacking cancer with robotics.
47. Omada Health
For improving health through coaching.
48. ElMindA
For changing the way we see our brains.
49. Mark43
For putting cops in the cloud.
50. L’Oreal
For turning screens into applicator brushes.
[Photo: Amanda Ringstad]