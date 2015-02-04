YouTube Is Testing “Choose Your Own Camera Angle” Videos

From live-streams to award shows , YouTube has tried various innovations to keep it at the top of the streaming video pile. Now Google’s video behemoth is looking to add another new idea to the mix: a “choose your view” feature that allows users to flip between multiple camera angles of particular videos while they’re watching.

It’s a feature that’s been tried by sports online, but this is the first time it has been carried out by YouTube. The guinea pig in this regard is musician Madilyn Bailey, whose YouTube Music Night performance was filmed from four different cameras, which can be cycled through by users by pressing the 1-4 keys.





The new feature is not entirely seamless just yet, so there’s a bit of a stutter as you move between shots, but it’s still a promising concept.

YouTube apparently realizes this is a work in progress, because it’s not just rolling it out to everyone, but rather allowing interested folks in the U.S. to apply to test out the feature.

That sound you hear is the noise of a billion vloggers drooling.

[via Engadget]