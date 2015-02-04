A High Number Of California Child-Care Centers Have Low Vaccination Rates

As the vaccination debate rages on, following a recent measles outbreak at Disneyland, the L.A. Times reports on the surprising disparity between children with measles immunization in private versus public schools. In California, for example, the immunization rate is 96%. Of the 1,500 licensed child-care centers with a measles vaccination rate of 92% or less for children ages 2-5, however, 1,100 of them are private.

As of last fall, at one particular child-care center, the YWCA Family Cooperative Preschool in Santa Monica, only 51% of attending children had received the vaccine. (The preschool’s director told the L.A. Times that 76% of the kids have now been vaccinated.) Other areas with low immunization rates include Beverly Hills, Hollywood, the Orange County coast, Marin County, and Berkeley.

According to recently released information, Colorado kindergartners have the lowest measles vaccination rate in the U.S. Where the national median MMR vaccination coverage is almost at 95%, in Colorado the number is less than 82% among kindergarteners. One likely reason for this is that Colorado is among the 20 states that allow parents to claim personal opposition to immunization programs.

[via L.A. Times]