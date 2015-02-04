Jenny Slate And Paul Dano Star In Gap’s New 12-Part Instagram Microseries

Gap is going from dressing normal to getting weird. For its upcoming Spring campaign, the brand has launched a 12-part “microseries” on Instagram video, starring Jenny Slate, co-creator and voice of Marcel the Shell and star of Obvious Child, and actor Paul Dano, called “Spring is Weird.”

Each episode of this Instagram soap opera is 15-seconds long and will roll out weekly, starting this week. The story will, according to the brand, chronicle “the burgeoning romance between Slate and Dano, as they navigate chance encounters, first dates and moody spring weather in the hope of finding their perfect fit. As they grapple with what is real and what is social “content,” they begin to suspect that their lives may not be theirs alone.”





Please let them share a milkshake.

Instagram launched its video ads late last year with Disney, Lancome, Activision, the CW network, and Gap sister-brand Banana Republic.