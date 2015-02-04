advertisement
Watch This Year’s Super Bowl Ads Recreated In Lego

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Perhaps the only thing better than watching all the best Super Bowl ads again would be, say, if someone put them all together in a charming and funny stop-motion short film made with Lego.

Good news! A+C Studios started working on “The Brick Bowl” as the ads were airing during the game, finishing it in just 36 hours. It’s got it all–Skittles’ arm wrestling, Bud Light’s Pac-Man, Toyota’s Amy Purdy spot, Esurance pharmacist Walter White, Kim Kardashian’s T-Mobile selfies, Bud’s lost dog, Snickers’ Brady Bunch (“Trejo! Nom nom nom!”), Katie Perry’s halftime show, and Jurassic World. It’s basically The Lego Movie for ad nerds.


