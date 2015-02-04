Magic Mike Wants You To Ride His Pony Again In The First Trailer For His XXL Sequel

Channing Tatum knows a few things. How to maintain CGI-level abs, for instance, how to execute gravity-defying dance moves, and the best place to shop for tearaway pants. He also knows which part of his male stripper magnum opus, the semi-autobiographical Magic Mike, was everybody’s favorite, and he’s leaning on it heavily in the first trailer for the sequel.

Our first glimpse at Magic Mike XXL, (you know, like an enormous penis?) finds Tatum’s famous stripper/furniture craftsman indulging both passions at once, when some of his soldering equipment begins to coincide to the beat of a certain song. That would be “Pony,” the ladyslaying mid-’90s Ginuwine jam that scored Magic Mike’s most famous striptease. It’s only a brief ass-shaking from our old friend that follows, but it’s surely enough to tantalize fans of the first film into marking their calendars (for July 1, the film’s release date.) In fact, the team behind the trailer is so sure of delivering the goods that they close it with a title card that says “You’re welcome.” Now that’s cocky.



