How To Nail The Dreaded Phone Interview

It’s tough to pitch your potential value to an organization over the course of a short phone call. Perhaps more challenging than the time constraint is the fact that you can’t use nonverbal cues to convey your confidence or modify your approach and tone.

It’s a widely accepted belief that 55% of communication is transmitted through body language, 38% through tone of voice, and 7% through the actual words spoken. This equation is attributed to research published by Dr. Albert Mehrabian, who concluded that the receiver trusts the predominant form of communication, tone, and gestures, rather than the literal meaning of the words.

And though the actual numerical distribution of relative verbal and nonverbal impact is often critiqued, the idea remains relevant. Nonverbal communication, whether through facial expressions, gestures, body movement, posture, or eye contact, has a substantial impact on the conversation.

But these days phone interviewing is a non-negotiable prerequisite to an in-person interview. As phone interview guru Paul Bailo will tell you, all jobs start with a phone call. So we’re going to have to keep doing it, and we’re going to have to be less terrible at it.

While our ability to connect with an interviewer often hinges on nonverbal communication, I have concocted a contingency plan that will help you capitalize on other ways of communicating your awesomeness. Here are the four tips that I have found to be most effective in conquering phone interviews:

The beginning of the conversation sets the tone for the entire interview. In fact, many people will say that the outcome of the interview actually hinges on the first 15 seconds. Have your opening lines on autopilot by the time you pick up the phone, using them to simultaneously confirm the interview and to move the conversation forward.

Brent Peterson calls this snazzy duo the “Professional Greeting” and “Appointment Confirmation.” As such, picking up the phone with a simple “Hello?” is often the worst way to go. The interviewer has to ascertain whether you’re really you, and then figure out how to segue into the interview, which can quickly turn awkward.