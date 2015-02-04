Today in Tabs: You Down With Harper Lee? (Yeah You Know Me)

Bloomberg’s Brad Stone reported that Google will get into the ride-hailing business and “go to war” with Uber in the emerging self-driving taxi space. Which, ok, first of all that’s still a fictional market? But Uber did announce a partnership with Carnegie-Mellon to work on autonomous vehicles, and probably every one of the jerks running both companies believe this is a real field they’re really competing in. The story was the ultimate WHOA IF TRUE, pointed out Will Oremus, and Chris Ziegler was also like lol no come on in The Verge. In Motherboard, Jordan Pearson said that Uber wants to end ridesharing, i.e. they want to make it ride-owning-by-Uber’s-evil-robots instead, which is plausible. In conclusion: taxis are the worst, take the dang subway.

It’s 2027 in the Bay Area. You take a driverless Uber to the polyamorous meetup to chill with your bros. 40% of attendees have the measles — Matthew Ogle (@flaneur) January 31, 2015

The Fᴜsɪᴏɴ continues, with the re-launch of Fusion.net and Alexis Madrigal’s ok-fine-it’s-a manifesto “Welcome to the Real Future.” Jessica Roy interviewed Fusion digital editor Jane Spencer who revealed that Fusion is now post-post-text. Which may explain why the launch includes a weirdly triumphal paean to recreational testosterone use that doesn’t even glancingly mention its potential risks. Get with the Rᴇᴀʟ Fᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ, I guess.

this valentine’s day, instead of taking your loved one out to dinner, why not buy them a nice romantic drone with all of your good bitcoin? — bijan stephen (@bijanstephen) January 30, 2015

A female science editor rejected an anonymous poet for a job, and you won’t believe what happened next! J/k you will literally never find anything easier to believe than what happened next. Which reminds me: read Amelia Greenhall on Vivek Wadhwa.

Today in Balks: Technologies potentially marginalized. Cartoon mordant. Office troublesome. Offspring tripartite. Poet promising.

One of the reasons I picked our new intern Vicky was because of the great sense of humor she showed her application, even taking the opportunity to burn Bijan. So I can’t wait to see what she brought us for her first real tab!

TODAY’S INTERN TAB, by VICKY MOCHAMA In all the Don Cherry excitement, I forgot to mention I would be here during Black History Month. America made it an official holiday in 1976. Like everything else, Canada got it twenty years later. (You may keep your unchecked gun violence though.) In my twenty years of celebrating But Why No White History Month? every February, the histories of Anna Arnold Hedgeman, Roxanne Jones, Recy Taylor, the Canadian Negro Women’s Association, Jean Augustine and so many others never received a mention. What happens when you write a History of The World, as told by men? “The silence has subtle but lasting consequences. Historical omission points toward a culture’s subconscious beliefs that some people matter less than others. When female stories are muted, we are teaching our kids that their dignity is second class and the historical accounts of their lives is less relevant.” Keeping women and their stories out of classrooms is what Boko Haram and their global ilk are all about. Every word not written about the Girls Who Brought Themselves Back is an act of complicity. Instead of waiting for soldiers who weren’t coming, they hid and walked until they got home. Every day they go to class is an act of bravery.

Well, that was great! Really informative and… I guess I wouldn’t say lighthearted. Boko Haram, huh? All right. Here’s hoping for massacre-free day tomorrow!