Newcastle Is Already Getting Ready For Super Bowl 2016

You’ve barely recovered from all those stuffed crust pizzas, and tweeting about Nationwide’s dead kid, but perhaps it’s never too early to start getting ready for the next Super Bowl.

Newcastle isn’t resting on its big game laurels. Sure, it expertly pulled of the Band of Brands Super Bowl ambush and should be happy about it, but the brand and agency Droga5 are already hard at work preparing for next year. It promises to feature the hottest trends of 2016–telepathic horse racing, electric trumpet, face radios, high-speed cheese, mind yoga and much more.





Prepare yourself to prepare yourself.