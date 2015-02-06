How To Use Criticism To Build Stronger Working Relationships

Recently, when one of our writers asked me about my thoughts on her article, I mentioned that it needed some more work. What I thought was a simple statement snowballed into a major issue.

She took my feedback personally, believing that I was questioning her skills as a writer. Far from it; she is a great writer, and the article was well-written–it just didn’t have a few points that were important to the argument.

In hindsight, I realize that telling her that the article needed work was not actionable feedback. What was she going to work on? What did I want her to improve? What corrections were necessary? She put a lot of effort into the article and wanted to make sure she knew how to fix it, but I did not provide her with any guidance.

Without clear information and objectivity, criticism is ineffective and potentially harmful.

In our professional lives, we’re all called upon to give feedback in one form or another. You could be evaluating a junior’s performance, discussing details of strategic importance with your partner, or going through the fine print of a contract with your client. Criticism, when delivered effectively, can boost productivity, shape thought processes and usher in change.

There’s one hitch, though: By nature, human beings are extremely subjective. We overreact, become judgmental and take things personally. When our feelings are projected in this manner, we stop seeing and communicating things the way they actually are. In a recent article in Forbes, behavioral statistician Joseph Folkman writes, “Everyone wants to know the truth, no matter how difficult it is to hear. But even though we want to hear honest and direct feedback, we generally don’t look on those occasions with much joy or pleasure.”

It’s important to deliver constructive criticism in a manner that it is welcomed by your employee or colleague. This becomes especially important when you’re working with a remote team, where proper communication is the glue that holds your working relationship together.