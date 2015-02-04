Awwww. Goth Dude Falls For Preppy Girl In This Sweet Flower-Delivery Ad

It’s an intriguing creative challenge, to show the power of flowers as a communication tool in a world of texts, Vines, Snapchat, and more. Flower delivery network Interflora and agency Brandhouse decided to use a story as old as young love itself.

Here we meet a goth dude who just happens to fancy a girl in class who doesn’t exactly exude the kind of darkness you might expect. And so our hero decides to make some changes in order to get on the good side of this young lady’s attention. We won’t spoil the end, let’s just say we were a bit surprised they didn’t break out with a little “You’re The One That I Want.”



