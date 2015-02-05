What Tomorrow’s Schools Can Learn From Lego Today

Today’s teachers tell me that students simply won’t pay attention in class. I believe I discovered the reason while designing Lego’s toy of the future.

Picture a nine-year-old Danish boy twirling a pencil between two fingers. A simple task, one I had been observing for more than ten years. But something different was happening now. Unlike boys a decade earlier, these boys struggled to twirl the pencil. Sometimes they even dropped it.

The year was 1994, and Lego had challenged me to explore why their holiday sales had just taken a beating. I started with that simple pencil-twirling experiment, discovering that these young boys were losing the dexterity of their older brothers. What was going on?

Something profound had entered the world of these boys. Computer games like Donkey Kong had been around for over a decade, and now the Internet had arrived. These kids were great with joy sticks and computer mice, but they couldn’t handle a simple pencil.

In a world full of virtual attractions, was there a future for small plastic bricks? The obvious solution was for Lego to surrender, give up on plastic production, and go 100% virtual. But Lego had been committed to its flagship toy since 1949, and the company refused to give up without a fight.

Try this experiment. Think back 10 or 20 years. What was your favorite movie? Now, try watching it again.

After my simple but groundbreaking insight of 1994–how boys were losing their ability to spin a pencil–Lego began seeking the right balance between offline and online. Twenty years later, Lego is the biggest toy maker in the world, with movies, games, theme parks, and 56 billion small plastic pieces in toy boxes around the world.

One key to Lego’s success? Sensory storytelling.