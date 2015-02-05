advertisement
Lego’s History In 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

See how Lego went from the invention of a woodworker in Denmark to a worldwide phenomenon and integral part of childhood play. Watch the above video to find out how they came to dominate the toy industry.

