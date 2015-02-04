Microsoft’s New Wireless Charger Is A Thing Of Beauty

Though the technology has been around for years , wireless charging for phones is finally starting to catch on. It is found in Google’s Nexus smartphones, LG’s latest G-series, Motorola’s Droids, and a variety of other handsets. To recharge batteries, a user simply places the phone on a wireless charging plate.

But while we have seen various wireless chargers, perhaps the most gorgeous to date is Microsoft’s new Nokia-branded Qi. Available in white, green, or orange, all you have to do is to drop your phone onto the plastic pad to see a ring of light shine out to confirm that, yes, your phone is charging. Even better, the charging pad itself is wireless, making it more convenient to travel with. (Of course, this does mean you’ll find yourself in the position of charging your charger, but maybe someone will invent a wireless charger charger.)

Called the DC-50, Microsoft’s Nokia charger will work on any phone supporting the Qi standard, but you’ll get some extra bonuses if you’re a Windows Phone user. These include different light patterns, custom notifications, and the ability to control the brightness level if you’re charging your phone at night. The whole rig costs $60.

Microsoft agreed to buy Nokia in September 2013. While there’s a chance the Nokia brand will be phased out over time, for now it appears that it will hang around.

