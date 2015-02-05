Inside The Group Of 1 Million Moms Fighting For Workplace Equality

“My friends and I should be able to make the most out of our futures and have the same opportunities as everyone else. Fairness and equality are bedrock values that we’ve been taught. And we’re shocked that all these years after our great grandmothers helped win the right to vote–and our grandmothers and mothers fought for equal rights, we’re still so far off,” said Olivia Roskill, a sophomore from Redmond, Washington, in her testimony before legislators.

The group was accompanied by Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, the cofounder and executive director of MomsRising, a Kirkland, Washington-based advocacy group that focuses on issues pertaining to parents and families such as paid leave, equal pay, health care access, and others. Rowe-Finkbeiner, a mother of a 15- and 18-year-old, had spoken to the gender equality club at one school and worked with one of her son’s classmates at another. She has been educating both groups, speaking at one school and answering an inquiry from another, about the importance of gender equality. The pay gap resonated with them and they wanted to take action, she says.

“The interesting thing to me is they’re thinking of their pay issue as a human rights issue,” she says.

MomsRising is now a national movement with more than a million members and a virtual staff of 30, and it’s growing fast–the group added more than 70,000 members in the last three months. But the group had humble beginnings, it started around a kitchen table over eight years ago. After coauthoring The Motherhood Manifesto: What America’s Moms Want And What To Do About It with Joan Blades in 2006, Rowe-Finkbeiner says it was clear that they had to take some kind of action to deliver on the book’s premise. At the time, she says issues related to family economic security like paid leave, access to affordable child care, increasing the minimum wage, and access to healthcare and tax credits for families weren’t on the radar of many national politicians. But she’s finally starting to see a shift.

MomsRising staff at a 2014 retreat. Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, the cofounder and executive director is wearing the sash, back row, forth from the left.

Rowe-Finkbeiner attributes some of the shift the the change in women’s roles in their families. Forty percent of mothers are either the sole or primary breadwinners. More than 57% of all women and three-quarters of all single mothers are in the workforce. Yet policies haven’t kept up with working mothers or family needs, she says. But as mothers gain more clout, politicians starting to notice and address their concerns.

More than 57% of all women and three-quarters of all single mothers are in the workforce. Yet policies haven’t kept up with working mothers or family needs.

Through the years the growing group of moms have found various ways to garner attention for their issues. Rowe-Finkbeiner says her network has more than 3,000 bloggers have a combined blogging and social media reach of more than 3.5 million. But they often take their advocacy work offline. For example, when pushing for affordable, high-quality early learning opportunities, MomsRising teamed up with the National Women’s Law Center and staged a life-size version of Chutes and Ladders on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Legislators including Senators Tom Harkin (Iowa) and Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) played the game on a 40-foot board with mothers and children to widespread media attention.