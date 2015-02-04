“All Men Must Dine” Game OF Thrones Pop-Up Restaurant To Open In London

Considering the show has its own beer , this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. To celebrate the DVD release of its fourth season, HBO UK is hosting a three-day Game of Thrones pop-up restaurant in London that promises a “one-of-a-kind epic banquet” for a few lucky contest winners. Isn’t that what the invitation to the Tully/Frey wedding said?





Fans are asked to enter a draw for a seat at London’s Andaz Liverpool Street hotel on one of three nights, starting on February 13. The menu will be prepared by The Wandering Chef and looks to be worthy of anyone chasing the Iron Throne. There are few details available so far, but one menu item has been teased–“The Lies of Tyrion Lanninster and his Proclaimed Innocence” which is poached veal tongue with beetroot, horseradish and Oldtown mustard. Here’s hoping there will be some dire wolf cake for dessert.







