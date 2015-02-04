“The Theory Of Everything Is Awesome,” And Other Awesome Mashed Oscars Posters

Oscar night is all about the drama and suspense over Best Picture. We’re on the edge of our seats (if we’ve managed to stay awake that long), and the next day, the critics pounce like pack of hungry wolves. But might we be taking the hoopla too seriously? Luckily, artist community RIPT Apparel is here to remind us that entertainment awards are only as important as we make them. They’ve launched the 2nd Annual RIPTcademy Awards Parody Poster contest, in which artists re-imagine the nominees for Best Picture (and a handful of other accolades–lest we forget, The Lego Movie was nominated for Best Song, not Best Picture) as whimsical cartoon parodies. In the RIPT world, The Theory of Everything becomes The Theory of Everything…Is Awesome!!! featuring Emmet Brickowski and Lucy “Wildstyle.” The release date? Taco Tuesday or course.





In the most seamless poster redux, Whiplash has been refashioned as Animal, staring Jim Henson’s insane drummer and the mild, lovable Fozzy Bear. Fittingly, the critics’ comments on this poster include the gushing praise, “meep, meep, meep, meep, meep…” You get the idea. There are also plenty of other creative throwbacks. Birdman becomes Quailman, a la the era of Nickelodeon’s Doug and Foxcatcher morphs into Pokecatcher, starring Ash Ketchum of Pokemon and Pikachu fame.

Cast your vote at RIPT by purchasing a poster (they’re $20 each) and celebrating “the greatest films of all time that never even existed.”