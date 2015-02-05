A Poet Jams With An Orchestra In A New Campaign Celebrating Blends

London “funk poet” James Massiah performs an eclectic mix of original poetry to the accompaniment of no less than the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra in a new campaign for U.K. juice brand J2O running throughout February.

“There’s Joy in the Blend” is a social campaign conceived for the brand’s owner, Britvic, by digital agency TH_NK involving the online release of a new piece of original filmed performance by the collaborators each week day until Friday, February 27.

The strategy builds on a new platform for the brand launched last November with a quirky TV ad by BBH London that combined hip-hop with traditional Irish jig music to demonstrate the power of blending contrasting elements.

In the new films, the spoken word poet explores a diverse array of subjects through a range of different poetic styles–including limericks, haikus, sonnets and rapping–accompanied by the RPCO’s original arrangement of musical pieces including Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory.

The campaign is a metaphor for J2O’s blended fruit juices, according to TH_NK creative director Phil Wilce. “Our brief was to extend the concept which is all about blending different art forms to create something even better into the digital space. But we were determined from the outset to do more than just another digital advertising campaign,” he says.

So the agency set out to create beautiful, original content people would want to share–20 original blends between spoken word poet and orchestra, to be released one at a time over 20 days.

The idea was to tackle a range of subjects to appeal to different audiences, some addressing specific interests, others subjects with a more universal appeal, Wilce explains.