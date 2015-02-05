7 Ways To Dial Down Doubt And Crank Up Creativity

“I doubt it.” How many times have you uttered those words? More importantly, how many times have doubts and fears prevented you from pursuing fresh ideas or launching creative projects?

“All of us, whether we are in show business or not, have little voices that tell us we’re not good enough and we don’t deserve it,” Ellen DeGeneres told the New York Times earlier this year.

I call those little voices of self-doubt the Negative News Network. Here are seven tips for pulling the plug on this insidious internal broadcasting system:

Carefully listen to your Negative News Network and record what you hear on a sheet of paper.

“Write down all of your angers and fears related to finishing a project,” suggests Julia Cameron, author of The Artist’s Way. “Sometimes they’re very petty: I’m afraid I’ll finish it and no one will think it’s any good. I’m afraid I’ll finish it, and I won’t think it’s any good.” Get doubts out of your head and exposed to the light of day.

Now that the doubts are out in the open, ask yourself:

Is it true? Is it true what the Negative News Network is saying? Are you absolutely sure it’s true? If doubts aren’t anchored in absolute truth, then why pay attention to them?

Can you do it? Do you have the basic skills for this idea or project? If so, why not at least give it a go?

What’s the best and worst that can happen? Be honest. Usually the very best scenario makes the risks worthwhile, and the worst turns out to be far less than you had feared.

Marketing guru Seth Godin often says that worry is “experiencing failure in advance over and over again.” And Steven Dubner, co-author of Super Freakonomics, says, “If you don’t fill up your mental bandwidth with the things most people worry about, you have room to think about more things, ask more questions, and create more.” Worry simply doesn’t work, so why let it rent space in your head?