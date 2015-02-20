advertisement
A History Of Lego’s Toy Industry Dominance In 3 Minutes

By Anne Lagamayo1 minute Read

Lego started out in the workshop of a woodworker in a small village in Denmark. Now the company is the Apple of toys. Watch the video to learn how Lego came to dominate an industry, and to see what makes them, well, click.

